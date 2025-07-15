Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

JLL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.00.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 0.3%

JLL stock opened at $256.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.32. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $194.36 and a 12 month high of $288.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Jones Lang LaSalle

In other news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total transaction of $65,441.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,377.09. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 25,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 209,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,697,000 after acquiring an additional 74,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.