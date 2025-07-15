HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HUBS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $659.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $750.00 target price on HubSpot in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $825.00 target price (down from $980.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on HubSpot from $535.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.93.

HubSpot Stock Up 2.8%

Insiders Place Their Bets

HubSpot stock opened at $538.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $589.01 and a 200-day moving average of $635.97. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $881.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,197.66, a PEG ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $1,314,915.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,269,313.22. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $339,350.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,670,843.94. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,720,521 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,246,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,997,407,000 after acquiring an additional 201,994 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 17.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,910,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,805,070,000 after purchasing an additional 714,980 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,477,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,029,262,000 after purchasing an additional 74,990 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,115,000 after purchasing an additional 251,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $577,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

