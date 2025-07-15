D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DHI. Barclays cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.15.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.6%

D.R. Horton stock opened at $136.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.12.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $274,555.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,046.10. The trade was a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 319,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,626,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 16,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

