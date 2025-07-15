CTS (NYSE:CTS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

CTS stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. CTS has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $59.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). CTS had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $125.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CTS will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in CTS by 572.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CTS in the first quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in CTS by 81.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in CTS by 581.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CTS in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

