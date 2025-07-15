Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BKD

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $7.94 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $8.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 79.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1,999.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 6,029.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

About Brookdale Senior Living

(Get Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.