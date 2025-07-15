American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Assets Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $108.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at $175,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

