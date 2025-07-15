Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMRC. Baird R W downgraded Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price objective on Ameresco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $978.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.22. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $39.68.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $352.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.71 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,767,000 after buying an additional 37,359 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,230,000 after buying an additional 214,918 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,100,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after buying an additional 125,030 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 69.6% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 968,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after buying an additional 397,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,682,000 after buying an additional 464,737 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

