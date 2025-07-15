Calix (NYSE:CALX) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Roth Capital set a $50.00 target price on shares of Calix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Calix Price Performance

CALX opened at $50.55 on Friday. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $54.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -97.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average is $40.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Calix had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Calix will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Calix declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Calix

In other Calix news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,820. This trade represents a 11.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $989,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,139,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,690,452.92. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Calix

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 91.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Calix by 1,704.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 119.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

See Also

