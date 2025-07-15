Centene (NYSE:CNC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNC. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of Centene stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. Centene has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average of $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $46.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Centene will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

See Also

