AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AZZ. Sidoti lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AZZ from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on AZZ from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZZ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

AZZ Price Performance

AZZ stock opened at $106.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.13. AZZ has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $113.58.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $421,962 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.91 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 16.40%. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from AZZ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AZZ news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 26,889 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $2,309,227.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 211,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,160,013.04. The trade was a 11.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,729,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,584,000 after purchasing an additional 124,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,999,000 after purchasing an additional 29,306 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 882,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after purchasing an additional 142,215 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 650,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,353,000 after purchasing an additional 105,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,854,000 after purchasing an additional 64,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

