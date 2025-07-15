Home BancShares (HOMB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 16th. Analysts expect Home BancShares to post earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $262.56 million for the quarter.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $260.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.20 million. On average, analysts expect Home BancShares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Home BancShares Price Performance

NYSE:HOMB opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.79. Home BancShares has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $32.91.

Home BancShares Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Home BancShares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Home BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Home BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $68,625.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,301 shares in the company, valued at $118,062.45. This trade represents a 36.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Stephen Tipton sold 24,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $664,855.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 53,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,036.16. The trade was a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,787 shares of company stock valued at $937,840. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home BancShares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home BancShares stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,259 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned about 0.22% of Home BancShares worth $12,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Home BancShares from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Home BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Home BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Home BancShares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

