Assa Abloy (ASAZY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Assa Abloy (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. Analysts expect Assa Abloy to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter.

Assa Abloy (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Assa Abloy had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 billion. On average, analysts expect Assa Abloy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22. Assa Abloy has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASAZY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Assa Abloy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Assa Abloy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

