Crown Castle (CCI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share and revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.62). Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 164.40% and a negative net margin of 78.12%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Crown Castle to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $103.21 on Tuesday. Crown Castle has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.22 and its 200 day moving average is $97.47. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.50%.

In other news, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,571 shares in the company, valued at $11,762,542.98. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $384,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 6,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,944.80. This trade represents a 35.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown Castle stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Argus raised Crown Castle to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Crown Castle from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.06.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

