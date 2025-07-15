U.S. Bancorp (USB) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 16th. Analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to post earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

USB stock opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average of $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,863 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

