SL Green Realty (SLG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $171.24 million for the quarter.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.44 million. On average, analysts expect SL Green Realty to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:SLG opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $82.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.38 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day moving average is $60.32.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -735.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SLG

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.