Progressive (PGR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 16th. Analysts expect Progressive to post earnings of $3.94 per share and revenue of $20.39 billion for the quarter.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.87 billion. On average, analysts expect Progressive to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Progressive Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:PGR opened at $247.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Progressive has a one year low of $208.13 and a one year high of $292.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.93. The stock has a market cap of $145.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.37.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Progressive

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.70%.

In other news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.67, for a total transaction of $691,398.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,160.43. This represents a 16.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 3,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total value of $958,642.83. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,673.31. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,705 shares of company stock valued at $11,450,948. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Progressive from $291.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Progressive from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PGR

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

