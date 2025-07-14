Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 118 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Chevron from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.65.

NYSE:CVX opened at $155.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.62 and its 200-day moving average is $148.47. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $271.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

