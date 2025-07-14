McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,274 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,725,190,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 39,039.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,497,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,092,645,000 after buying an additional 3,488,982 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,570,511,000 after buying an additional 895,896 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,175,326,000 after buying an additional 794,536 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,824,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,400. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,251.44. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,843 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $299.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $246.12 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $304.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $324.00 target price (down previously from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 9th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.29.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

