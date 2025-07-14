Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Trims Stock Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.1% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $155.38 on Monday. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. TD Cowen cut their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Chevron from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.65.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

