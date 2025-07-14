Leelyn Smith LLC Has $2 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Leelyn Smith LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,893,010,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 18,179.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,892,548,000 after acquiring an additional 17,181,652 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Broadcom by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,018,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171,849 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,213,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,367,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809,245 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,155,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total transaction of $12,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 415,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,353,335.68. This represents a 10.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $14,176,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 361,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,117,639.75. This trade represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 828,916 shares of company stock valued at $216,785,761. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $274.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.70 and its 200-day moving average is $218.54. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $281.18.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.