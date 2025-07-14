Head-To-Head Survey: Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) and BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD)

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) and BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cineverse and BuzzFeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cineverse 4.61% 12.19% 5.22% BuzzFeed 6.37% -24.44% -8.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Cineverse shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of BuzzFeed shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Cineverse shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of BuzzFeed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cineverse $78.18 million 1.38 $3.60 million $0.09 70.06 BuzzFeed $188.90 million 0.45 -$10.10 million $0.33 6.68

This table compares Cineverse and BuzzFeed”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cineverse has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BuzzFeed. BuzzFeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cineverse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Cineverse has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BuzzFeed has a beta of 3.46, meaning that its share price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cineverse and BuzzFeed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cineverse 0 0 2 0 3.00 BuzzFeed 0 0 0 1 4.00

Cineverse presently has a consensus price target of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.99%. Given Cineverse’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cineverse is more favorable than BuzzFeed.

Summary

BuzzFeed beats Cineverse on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cineverse

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services. It entertains consumers worldwide by providing premium feature film and television programs, enthusiast streaming channels, and technology services. The company was formerly known as Cinedigm Corp. and changed its name to Cineverse Corp. in May 2023. Cineverse Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content. It also provides display, programmatic, and video advertising on its owned and operated sites and applications. BuzzFeed, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

