Analyzing Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) and Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) and Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Marks and Spencer Group and Village Super Market’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marks and Spencer Group N/A N/A N/A Village Super Market 2.45% 12.55% 5.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Marks and Spencer Group and Village Super Market, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marks and Spencer Group 0 1 0 2 3.33 Village Super Market 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marks and Spencer Group $17.75 billion 0.51 $377.28 million N/A N/A Village Super Market $2.24 billion 0.24 $50.46 million $3.79 9.73

This table compares Marks and Spencer Group and Village Super Market”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Marks and Spencer Group has higher revenue and earnings than Village Super Market.

Dividends

Marks and Spencer Group pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Village Super Market pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Village Super Market pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.0% of Village Super Market shares are held by institutional investors. 56.8% of Village Super Market shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Marks and Spencer Group has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Village Super Market has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marks and Spencer Group beats Village Super Market on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products. The company also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; financial services, including credit cards, payment solutions, insurances, savings, and loans; and renewable energy services. In addition, it invests in and develops real estate properties; operates international franchises; and provides its products online. The company also exports its products. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc. operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores. Village Super Market, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Springfield, New Jersey.

