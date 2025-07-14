Promising Water Stocks Worth Watching – July 13th

Home Depot, PepsiCo, and CSX are the three Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve water supply, treatment, distribution or related infrastructure and technology. These can include utilities that deliver drinking water, firms that build and maintain pipelines and treatment plants, and companies developing water-efficiency or desalination technologies. Investors buy water stocks to gain exposure to a resource with steady demand and growing importance amid rising global water scarcity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

NYSE:HD traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $370.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,068,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,785. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $366.14 and its 200-day moving average is $375.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $368.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,958,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,078,854. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.49 and its 200-day moving average is $141.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $185.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,259,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,403,822. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average is $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.23.

