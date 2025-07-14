Electric Vehicle Stocks Worth Watching – July 13th

Tesla, NIO, QuantumScape, Vale, and Shell are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacture or support of electric vehicles and related technologies—ranging from battery producers to charging-station operators. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the auto industry’s shift toward electrification, with performance typically driven by factors like technological innovation, government incentives and consumer adoption of zero-emission transport. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $313.51. 78,861,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,596,575. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.26. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

NIO (NIO)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Shares of NIO stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.91. 140,894,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,720,623. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NIO

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

NYSE QS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,418,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,528,246. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 16.66, a current ratio of 16.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

NYSE VALE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,687,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,048,205. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43. Vale has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VALE

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,603,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,641. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average of $67.20. Shell has a twelve month low of $58.55 and a twelve month high of $74.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

Further Reading