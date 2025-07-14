Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,018 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Tesla by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC increased its position in Tesla by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,940,195.80. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485 in the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $313.51 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 172.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 6th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.