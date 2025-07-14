Emerald Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments raised its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 30th. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.19.

Tesla Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $313.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total value of $30,809,717.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,300,200. The trade was a 56.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $522,940,195.80. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

