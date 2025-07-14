Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Cut by Lauer Wealth LLC

Lauer Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,870 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 29,061 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 5.6% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,193,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $98,211,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $24,566,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,203 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after buying an additional 9,920,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,541,592,000 after buying an additional 5,075,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $19.05 price target (down previously from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.19.

Tesla Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $313.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $322.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,200. This represents a 25.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the sale, the director owned 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 835,509 shares of company stock valued at $279,420,485. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

