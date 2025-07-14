Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Roth Capital from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush lowered Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.63.

UBER stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,967,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,770,861. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $97.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.75.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,496,071 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,125,728,000 after buying an additional 52,125,476 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,207,743,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,754,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,863,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

