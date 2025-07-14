Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,406 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter worth $216,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter worth $2,513,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 848,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,851,000 after purchasing an additional 204,681 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 51,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Performance

CocaCola stock opened at $69.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day moving average of $68.90. The firm has a market cap of $300.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. CocaCola’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,287.99. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,148.92. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

