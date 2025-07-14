CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Position Raised by Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in CocaCola by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 95,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in CocaCola by 20.7% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in CocaCola by 4.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter worth approximately $628,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Cfra Research upgraded shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,815,287.99. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola stock opened at $69.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $300.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.90.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

