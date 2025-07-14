Top Quantum Computing Stocks To Research – July 14th

IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, Quantum Computing, Rigetti Computing, and Booz Allen Hamilton are the five Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that research, develop or commercialize quantum?based information technologies—such as quantum processors, algorithms and supporting hardware. Buying these equities gives investors indirect exposure to the emerging field of quantum computing. Because the sector is still in its infancy, quantum computing stocks can exhibit higher volatility alongside potentially significant long-term growth prospects. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

NYSE:IONQ traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.59. 11,287,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,417,900. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 2.55. IonQ has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE:QBTS traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.72. 21,961,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,150,016. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68. D-Wave Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 20.61, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of QUBT stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,213,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,926,379. Quantum Computing has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.68 and a beta of 3.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,983,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,447,957. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.43. Rigetti Computing has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $21.42.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

BAH traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.73. 663,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,743. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $98.95 and a 1 year high of $190.59.

