Toy Stocks Worth Watching – July 11th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Target, GameStop, and Dollar Tree are the five Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are a slang term for small-cap or micro-cap equities that trade with low volume and exhibit high volatility. Lacking substantial institutional interest or robust fundamentals, these issues are often treated by retail traders as speculative “playthings,” making them prone to sharp, easily manipulated price swings. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $967.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,801. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $793.00 and a 1 year high of $1,078.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,004.53 and its 200-day moving average is $981.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,113,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,073,049. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.48. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $753.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.45. 1,933,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,255,662. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE:GME traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.55. 8,297,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,213,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16 and a beta of -0.81. GameStop has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $35.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.87. 1,496,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,216,130. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.13. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $109.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLTR

See Also