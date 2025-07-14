Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $1.15 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $274.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.54. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $281.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $12,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 415,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,353,335.68. This trade represents a 10.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $795,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,615.76. The trade was a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 828,916 shares of company stock valued at $216,785,761 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

