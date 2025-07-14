Contrasting Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) & Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL)

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Golub Capital BDC and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golub Capital BDC 35.50% 10.59% 4.86% Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 44.83% 12.42% 5.63%

Dividends

Golub Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Golub Capital BDC pays out 138.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending pays out 96.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golub Capital BDC $300.65 million 13.45 $273.79 million $1.13 13.44 Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending $224.04 million 3.79 $116.32 million $1.87 9.04

This table compares Golub Capital BDC and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Golub Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golub Capital BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Golub Capital BDC and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golub Capital BDC 0 1 3 0 2.75 Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 0 3 1 0 2.25

Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.07%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a consensus price target of $16.31, suggesting a potential downside of 3.48%. Given Golub Capital BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Golub Capital BDC is more favorable than Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending.

Risk and Volatility

Golub Capital BDC has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.4% of Golub Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Golub Capital BDC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Golub Capital BDC beats Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. It typically invests in diversified consumer services, automobiles, healthcare technology, insurance, health care equipment and supplies, hotels, restaurants and leisure, healthcare providers and services, IT services and specialty retails. It seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in first lien traditional senior debt, first lien one stop, junior debt and equity, senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

