Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO) vs. Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO – Get Free Report) and Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Paradigm Oil and Gas and Tourmaline Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paradigm Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tourmaline Oil 1 1 1 1 2.50

Given Paradigm Oil and Gas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paradigm Oil and Gas is more favorable than Tourmaline Oil.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A Tourmaline Oil 21.16% 8.30% 5.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Paradigm Oil and Gas and Tourmaline Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.8% of Tourmaline Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Paradigm Oil and Gas has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tourmaline Oil has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paradigm Oil and Gas and Tourmaline Oil”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A -$1.66 million N/A N/A Tourmaline Oil $4.41 billion 4.00 $922.55 million $2.43 18.77

Tourmaline Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Summary

Tourmaline Oil beats Paradigm Oil and Gas on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paradigm Oil and Gas

Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of oil and gas properties. It holds interests in 4 oil and gas leases covering approximately 934 net mineral acres located in the Wichita and Navarro counties of Texas. The company is headquartered in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

