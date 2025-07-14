Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Today – July 14th

Marathon Digital, IREN, Riot Platforms, Cleanspark, and TeraWulf are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Bitcoin stocks” is a colloquial term for shares of publicly traded companies whose business models depend heavily on Bitcoin—such as miners, hardware manufacturers, exchanges or service providers. Because these firms’ revenues and stock prices tend to move with Bitcoin’s market price and network activity, investors often use them to gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin through traditional equity markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $19.67. 53,206,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,299,244. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 6.53. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

IREN (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Shares of IREN stock traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 28,775,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,512,322. IREN has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $18.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

RIOT traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $12.43. 33,064,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,775,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 4.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62. Riot Platforms has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of CLSK stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.58. 28,240,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,998,354. Cleanspark has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 4.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37.

TeraWulf (WULF)

NASDAQ WULF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 53,811,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,057,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 3.11. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $9.30.

