Best Esports Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 14th

PENN Entertainment, GameSquare, Madison Square Garden, Sphere Entertainment, and Insight Enterprises are the five Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate within the competitive gaming ecosystem—this can include game developers, tournament organizers, streaming platforms, hardware manufacturers, and professional teams. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the fast?growing esports industry, whose revenue is driven by sponsorships, media rights, merchandise and live or online event viewership. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of PENN traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $17.61. 1,165,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,823,215. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

GameSquare (GAME)

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated digital media, entertainment, and technology company. Its platform to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. The company’s end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency; GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience; Zoned, a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency; Complexity Gaming, a esports organization operating; Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio; and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business; Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform.

GAME traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.71. 6,788,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,012. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.76. GameSquare has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Madison Square Garden (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Shares of MSGS stock traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $209.71. The company had a trading volume of 49,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,961. Madison Square Garden has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $237.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 998.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.15 and a 200 day moving average of $200.43.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

NYSE SPHR traded up $1.32 on Monday, reaching $44.26. The company had a trading volume of 172,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,791. Sphere Entertainment has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $50.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average is $37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.66.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.93. 50,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.26. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $228.07.

