Best Casino Stocks To Follow Today – July 14th

Sharplink Gaming, Flutter Entertainment, and DraftKings are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of companies that own and operate casinos, resorts, and related gaming enterprises. They give investors exposure to the gambling industry, including brick-and-mortar venues and online gaming platforms. Their performance is driven by consumer discretionary spending, regulatory environments, tourism trends, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

NASDAQ SBET traded up $3.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.45. 38,114,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,113. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54. Sharplink Gaming has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $124.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBET

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of FLUT traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $291.43. 717,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,896. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $175.59 and a twelve month high of $299.73. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of DKNG traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.68. 2,948,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,523,254. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.73, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.67. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

Featured Articles