Promising Hydrogen Stocks To Research – July 14th

Exxon Mobil, NuScale Power, and Shell are the three Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares in publicly traded companies that produce, transport or utilize hydrogen as an energy carrier—this includes firms making electrolyzers, fuel cells, storage tanks or distribution networks. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the emerging clean-energy sector focused on decarbonizing transportation, industry and power generation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.54. 5,722,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,775,574. The company has a market cap of $489.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.81.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Shares of NYSE SMR traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,157,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,920,157. NuScale Power has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 2.04.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

NYSE SHEL traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.10. 2,644,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,486,542. Shell has a 1 year low of $58.55 and a 1 year high of $74.46. The company has a market capitalization of $211.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.86 and its 200-day moving average is $67.24.

