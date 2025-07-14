Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.43 Billion Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,018,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635,636 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.58% of Philip Morris International worth $1,431,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $179.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $279.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $104.84 and a one year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.73.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

