Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.7% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Tesla by 79.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Cfra Research cut Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.19.

Tesla Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $313.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 172.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $322.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.00 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total transaction of $2,046,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,989. The trade was a 75.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 835,509 shares of company stock valued at $279,420,485 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

