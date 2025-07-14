Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 8.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 1.5% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,361 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Adobe by 147.3% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 7.6% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.88.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $363.35 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.01 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $396.03 and a 200-day moving average of $405.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

