Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $15.07 Million Stock Position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,758 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $230.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.42. The firm has a market cap of $647.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $241.44.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital set a $135.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Westpark Capital upped their target price on Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.33.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,865.70. The trade was a 2.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 445,366 shares of company stock valued at $84,784,653. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

