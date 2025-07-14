Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,400.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,220.58.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,250.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix has a 52-week low of $587.04 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,221.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,050.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total transaction of $35,830,554.55. Following the transaction, the director owned 79,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,099,708.80. This represents a 29.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total value of $4,405,974.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,227.94. This represents a 32.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

