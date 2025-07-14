Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $156.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $367.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $155.62 and a one year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.45.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

