Baer Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Baer Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 135.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 3.2% of Baer Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Baer Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO stock opened at $435.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $164.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $409.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $600.30.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

