OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4,588.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584,487 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 2.3% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $493,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of LLY opened at $793.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $766.39 and its 200 day moving average is $800.06. The company has a market capitalization of $751.88 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

