Elite Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.1% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 82,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $155.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.47. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.65.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

