Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 14,268.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,663,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,858,000 after buying an additional 1,651,608 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,819,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,885,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,852,731,000 after purchasing an additional 779,054 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,838,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,322,000 after purchasing an additional 625,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Duke Energy by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,027,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,454,000 after purchasing an additional 585,600 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.88.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $117.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.79 and its 200-day moving average is $115.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $104.02 and a 12-month high of $125.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

