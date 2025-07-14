Elite Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 43.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 64,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,012.56.

LLY stock opened at $793.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $766.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $800.06.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

